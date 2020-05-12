Inmate Charged With Committing Criminal Sex Act At Area Prison

An inmate at an area prison was arrested for allegedly forcing another inmate to perform sex acts on him.

New York State Police in Orange County arrested Javon Roberts, 20, on Monday, May 11, after being notified of the incident at the Goshen Secure Center, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Roberts was charged with criminal sex act and harassment, following an investigation into a physical altercation at the prison, located at Cross Road in the town of Goshen, said Nevel.

According to Nevel, investigators learned that Roberts allegedly forced another inmate to perform sex acts on him.

Roberts was processed without incident and returned to the Goshen Secure Center.

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Goshen Court on Monday, June 15.

