A newborn infant has been found dead in the area, according to multiple sources.

The baby was found in Orange County on Wednesday, Nov. 13, unclothed on a pile of rocks on Hornbeck Avenue, in Port Jervis, according to News 12 .

Port Jervis Police declined to comment but did say they would be releasing information within the next hour.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.