Impaired Driver Passes Out While Behind Wheel In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A woman is facing charges after police said she drove while impaired and passed out behind the wheel in the Hudson Valley.

In Dutchess County, police in Red Hook received a call at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, March 28, for a welfare check of a woman passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on Morry Road at the intersection of Hewlett Road.

Officers located the driver, identified as 36-year-old Amber Pease, of Red Hook, and saw Pease inhaling nitrous oxide from a canister, authorities said.

Police said Pease resisted arrest before she was taken into custody.

Authorities said Pease was charged with:

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

Resisting arrest

Obstructing governmental administration

She was processed and released on tickets for a future court date, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.