Impaired Driver Passes Out While Behind Wheel In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A woman is facing charges after police said she drove while impaired and passed out behind the wheel in the Hudson Valley.
In Dutchess County, police in Red Hook received a call at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, March 28, for a welfare check of a woman passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on Morry Road at the intersection of Hewlett Road.
Officers located the driver, identified as 36-year-old Amber Pease, of Red Hook, and saw Pease inhaling nitrous oxide from a canister, authorities said.
Police said Pease resisted arrest before she was taken into custody.
Authorities said Pease was charged with:
- Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Driving while ability impaired by drugs
- Resisting arrest
- Obstructing governmental administration
She was processed and released on tickets for a future court date, police said.
