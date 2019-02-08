IDs Released Of Seven Injured In Chase Ending In Three-Vehicle Crash In Area

A police chase that ended in a three-vehicle crash that injured seven people included alleged members of the Felony Lane Gang, wanted in connection with numerous smash and grab larcenies and fraudulent ATM withdrawals through the East Coast.

The incident began around 10:54 a.m., Thursday, August 1, when State Police attempted to stop a black Chevy Tahoe on I-87 near the Newburgh exit, based on a BOLO alert for a suspect vehicle wanted for questioning the gang activity, said Trooper Tara McCormick, spokeswoman for the New York State Police.

McCormick said Willie T. Cuyler, 26, of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, was the driver of the 2019 black Chevy Tahoe who led State Police on an 18-mile pursuit that began on I-87 southbound, near mile marker 60.2, in the town of Newburgh, Orange County.

When troopers attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle for a vehicle and traffic violation, Cuyler exited the Thruway at the Newburgh exit and fled onto I-84. He continued to Route 52 and eventually traveled east on Route 17-K where he drove into the westbound lane and struck a 2012 Mazda operated by Mark A. Newsome, 62, of Middletown, McCormick said.

Newsome’s vehicle was pushed into the path of a 2016 Honda CRV, traveling eastbound on Route 17-K, being driven by Cynthia M. Diaz, 59, of New Windsor, she added.

The suspect vehicle then spun around in the westbound lane and struck a 2015 Chevy Tahoe driven by Stacey M. Ackerson, 39, of Walden.

Diaz and Ackerson were both transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Newsome was not injured.

The four occupants, and suspected Felony Lane Gang members, in the wanted vehicle, were entrapped as a result of the crash. Cuyler and passenger, Deonte S. Damon, 24, of Lauder Hill, Florida, were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Farrell M. Kam, 25, of Boca Raton, Florida, was transported to Westchester Medical Center for serious injuries and Darius D. Henry, 26, of North Lauderdale, Florida, was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, also for a serious injury, McCormick said.

Willie T. Culyer and Farrell M. Kam both remain in state police custody.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending arraignment when medically feasible.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.