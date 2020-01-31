IDs Released For Two Killed, Two Seriously Injured In Wrong-Way I-287 Crash

Two people killed and two teenage passengers seriously injured in a wrong-way crash in Westchester have been identified.

It happened on the eastbound side near the Harrison/White Plains border around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, state police said.

State troopers had received reports of a wrong-way driver near mile marker 7.2.

While responding, a 2006 Jeep, operated by Jamie O. Paucar, 50, of Amawalk, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane and struck a 2018 BMW 330CI, driven by Jordan H. Wachtell, 57, of Ardsley, state police said.

The crash caused the Jeep to roll over and come to rest on the center median guide rail, according to police.

Wachtell was pronounced dead at the scene. Passenger Eric B. Goldberg, 17, of Ardsley, was pronounced dead while being transported to Westchester Medical Center, said police.

Two other 17-year-old passengers of the BMW, Preston J. Wachtell, of Ardsley, and Jack H. Rosen, of White Plains, were both seriously injured and transported to Westchester Medical Center, police said.

Paucar was the sole occupant of the Jeep and once extricated from the vehicle, was transported to Westchester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers at the scene were assisted by Troop K CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit) and BCI. The crash remains under investigation.

Both eastbound lanes on I-287, between exits 9 and 9A, in Harrison, were closed for nearly five-and-a-half hours as state police investigated the crash. Traffic was diverted off the thruway at the I-684/Brewster exit until shortly before 2 a.m.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

