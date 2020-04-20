IDs Released For Three Found Dead Inside Area Home

Three people found dead inside an area home after police received a request for a welfare check have been identified.

The three victims in the Orange County incident - Michael Kenny, 57, Elizabeth Kenny 57, and Alison Miller, 28, all of the Town of Montgomery -were found in a home on Thursday, April 9, after the Town of Montgomery Police responded for the welfare check, said Investigator Steve Ragni.

Ragni said that although the investigation is currently ongoing, it appears the three may have died from suspected drug overdoses.

