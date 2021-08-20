IDs Released For Husband, Wife Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

The identities have been released of the victims of a double-fatal, chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles in Westchester.

It happened around 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 on I-287 eastbound, in the town of Harrison, between Exit 10 (Purchase/Port Chester) and Exit 11 (Port Chester/Rye), state police said.

Initially, state police reported the crash involved a cement mixer and two passenger vehicles.

But a further investigation revealed that a total of five vehicles were involved in the crash that claimed the lives of a husband and wife, state police announced on Friday afternoon, Aug. 20.

David A. Massarotti, age 62, was operating his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, with his wife, 60-year-old Chandra Massarotti, who was seated in the front passenger seat, when Massarotti was in the right lane, slowing down in traffic, according to police.

Jorge Pereira, age 51, of Ossining, was operating a 2007 Chevrolet 4500 HD dump truck, hauling a cement mixer, and traveling eastbound in the right lane when he struck the Chevy Colorado in the rear, said police.

The impact caused the chain reaction of events which first led to the Chevy Colorado striking a 2014 Honda Accord Crosstour in the rear, which was driven by Fairfield County resident Joseph Digiovanni, age 42, of Ridgefield, said police.

The Honda Accord then struck a 2013 Chevrolet Express van, operated by Daniel Moreno, age 45, of White Plains, said police.

The van struck the fifth and final vehicle, a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, operated by John A. Gruber, age 60, of Cortlandt Manor, said police.

Moreno and Gruber did not report being injured at the scene, according to police.

Digiovanni was transported to Westchester Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

David and Chandra Massarotti suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Westchester County Medical Office. The couple was from Richmondville, New York, located in Schoharie County, northeast of Oneonta.

Pereira was transported to White Plains Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He has been issued tickets and has cooperated with the investigation which remains ongoing, said police.

Eastbound traffic was diverted at exit 10 while accident reconstruction was being conducted. All the lanes reopened shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers were assisted on the scene by :

Troop K BCI and CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit),

Troop T CVEU (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit),

Thruway Maintenance and Traffic Safety,

Harrison and Purchase Fire Departments and EMS,

Port Chester EMS.

State Police are requesting that if anyone witnessed the crash, please contact SP Hawthorne at 914-742-6400 with any information.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.