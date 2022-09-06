IDs Released For 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash Near Rockland County-Orange County Border

Police have identified two people killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash in the Hudson Valley overnight.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Orange County on I-87 in the town of Tuxedo.

A preliminary investigation by New York State Police has determined a passenger vehicle was driving northbound in the southbound lanes between Exit 16 (Harriman) and Exit 15A (Sloatsburg), when it struck another passenger vehicle head-on.

The vehicles were occupied by drivers only, both of whom were pronounced dead on the scene and removed from the scene by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office, state police said.

State Police investigators say they have now determined that George Gonzalez, age 68, of Dumont, New Jersey, operating a 2017 Toyota RAV4, was the wrong-way driver near mile marker 35.7.

Gonzalez drove into the path of a 2022 Nissan Altima being driven by Orange County resident Yehuda Weinstock, age 67, of Chester, resulting in the Toyota becoming engulfed in flames, said police.

All southbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation until around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Troop F BCI,

Troop F CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit),

Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office,

Tuxedo and Sterling Forest Fire Departments,

Kiryas Joel Volunteer EMS,

Jan’s Med-A-Car Towing,

Thruway Traffic Safety.

Troopers from SP Tarrytown and SP Newburgh barracks were assisted on the scene by:

