ID Released Of Man Killed By Police After Domestic Incident In Hudson Valley

The identity of a man who was fatally shot by police to prevent him from killing a woman he had abducted has been released.

State Police identified the man as 34-year-old Carmel resident Christopher Torres, who was shot dead by police in Putnam County on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to prevent him from attacking a woman with a knife.

The incident began on Amawalk Road in Kent when Torres abducted a woman in a domestic dispute and then drove to Southeast.

There, police found Torres's vehicle on Fields Corner Road near Pugsley Road, where he then began stabbing the woman. Authorities were then forced to shoot Torres to stop the assault, who then died at the scene.

The female victim was taken to Westchester County Medical Center in critical condition, police said. She suffered numerous stab wounds.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.