ID Released For Woman Who Died In Westchester House Fire

A woman who died in a weekend house fire in Westchester has been identified.

Cecelia Kussner, 85, was killed around 12:10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, in the fire at 490 Midland Ave. in Rye.

Responding Rye Police and firefighters found fire coming from the second floor of the home, the department said.

Rye firefighters made an aggressive attack inside the residence and while conducting a search and rescue the found Kussner unconscious on the second floor, the department said.

Immediate emergency medical care was provided with assistance from Rye Brook Portchester Emergency Medical Services.

Kussner was then transported to Greenwich Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the department said.

The incident was upgraded to a second alarm, bringing in firefighters from the Town of Harrison, Town of Mamaroneck, and the Village of Mamaroneck.

The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Rye Fire Department, the Westchester County Cause and Origin Team and the Rye Police Department.

