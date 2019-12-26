Contact Us
Breaking News: Here's Latest On Developing Storm, Next Chances For Snow
Police & Fire

ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By SUV On Route 9W; Driver Charged With Leaving Scene

Daily Voice
Jorge Flores-Villalba Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department
The driver of this silver SUV has been charged with fleeing the scene after hitting a woman crossing a busy stretch of Route 9W on Tuesday night, Dec. 24. Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

The identity of the woman struck and killed by an SUV on a stretch of Route 9W has been released in a crash in which the driver was charged with fleeing the scene.

The incident happened in Rockland County on Tuesday night, Dec. 24, just before 9:45 p.m. at the intersection 9W and Filors Lane in Stony Point.

The 35-year-old victim was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center shortly after the crash. She has now been identified as Maria Osai. Osai had family members in Stony Point and Haverstraw, Stony Point Police said on Thursday morning, Dec. 26.

After the crash, the SUV had last been seen traveling south on Route 9W, police said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, Stony Point Police announced that both the vehicle and driver were located in the Village of Haverstraw by Haverstraw Police.

The driver of the SUV,  a Honda Pilot,  27-year-old Jorge Flores-Villalba, of Haverstraw, was charged for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a felony.  He was arraigned in town court, released without bail and is due back in court on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Anyone who was a witness to the incident or has information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau of the Stony Point Police Dept. at 845-786-2422 as the investigation is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

