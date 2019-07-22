ID Released For Woman Killed In Saw Mill Parkway Crash In Dobbs Ferry

A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Saw Mill Parkway early Sunday, July 21, has been identified as a 29-year-old Westchester resident.

Daniella Gore-Johnson of Yonkers was killed around 12:18 a.m., during a collision on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Hastings-on-Hudson, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2012 Honda Accord was struck in the rear by a 2017 Lexus RC 350 sedan.

The collision sent the Honda off the roadway, causing it to strike a tree. The driver of the Honda, Gore-Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene, O'Leary said.

The driver of the Lexus, a 36-year-old Yonkers woman, was seriously injured and remains hospitalized at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

