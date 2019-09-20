ID Released For Woman Killed In Route 59 Crash In Airmont

An Airmont woman killed during a single-vehicle traffic crash on Route 59 has been identified by Ramapo Police.

Judith Andreas, 76, was killed during a single-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 19, in area of Planet Fitness in the Village of Airmont, said the Ramapo Police Department.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found Andreas inside the vehicle which had hit a tree, police said.

She was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital where she was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room.

The department's Crash Investigation Team are investigating the incident.

