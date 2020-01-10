Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: Rockland Man Sentenced To 22 Years In Beating Death At Psychiatric Center
ID Released For Woman Killed In Palisades Center Mall Two-Vehicle Crash

Kathy Reakes
A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in West Nyack has been identified. Photo Credit: File
Palisades Center Mall (1000 Palisades Center Drive in West Nyack) Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman who was killed during a two-vehicle crash at the Palisades Center mall has been identified.

Diane E Brothers, 66, of Fredricksburg, Virginia, was killed around 1:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, on Palisades Center Drive at the mall in West Nyack, said Clarkstown Police Department spokesman Officer Norman Peters.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time, Peters said.

Additional details regarding the crash were not released.

The fatal crash closed several roadways, in addition to the BJ's store to allow for an investigation.

