ID Released For Woman Killed In Palisades Center Mall Two-Vehicle Crash

A woman who was killed during a two-vehicle crash at the Palisades Center mall has been identified.

Diane E Brothers, 66, of Fredricksburg, Virginia, was killed around 1:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, on Palisades Center Drive at the mall in West Nyack, said Clarkstown Police Department spokesman Officer Norman Peters.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time, Peters said.

Additional details regarding the crash were not released.

The fatal crash closed several roadways, in addition to the BJ's store to allow for an investigation.

