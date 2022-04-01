ID Released For Woman Killed In Massive Hudson Valley Building Fire

Police have identified the woman killed in a massive five-alarm fire in Westchester..

Shortly after 6 a.m on Thursday, March 31, the fire in New Rochelle was reported on Hamilton Avenue at the intersection of North Avenue.

Upon arrival, first responders were met by a large active fire that was engulfing the building, New Rochelle Police Capt. J Collins Coyne said, and while battling the blaze, they came across the body of resident Judith Musameci, age 60, the superintendent of the retail building.

According to police, the Medical Examiner was contacted and transported Musameci to its office at the Westchester Medical Center, where her identity was confirmed by family members.

Four firefighters suffered injuries, with three being hospitalized and later released. One endured a cut leg, and three suffered from smoke inhalation brought on by battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews from the New Rochelle Fire Department were joined by members of the Larchmont, Eastchester, Yonkers, Pelham, White Plains, Greenville, Fairview, Hartsdale, and Mount Vernon fire departments.

