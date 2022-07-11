Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

ID Released For Spring Valley Teen Shot, Killed In Parking Lot

A 17-year-old boy shot and killed in Spring Valley has been identified.
Police have identified a 17-year-old Hudson Valley resident who was shot and killed.

Rockland County resident Treynahel Cineus, of Spring Valley, was found shot and killed around 2:30 a.m., Friday, July 8  in the parking lot of 150 West Eckerson Road in Spring Valley.

Police responded to the area for a report of a male who had been shot. Arriving officers immediately found Cineus suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, said Det. Matt Galli, of the Spring Valley Police.

Officers attempted life-saving medical attention which was continued by medical personnel who arrived shortly thereafter, Galli said.

Cineus was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Galli at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

