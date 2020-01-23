Contact Us
ID Released For Spring Valley Man Found Shot To Death Following Crash

Kathy Reakes
A man found dead inside a vehicle after it crashed into a building has been identified. Video Credit: RocklandVideo/Mark Lieb

A Rockland man in his 20s found shot to death inside a vehicle after it crashed into a building has been identified.

Juvenson Paul, 28, of Spring Valley, was found around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, when police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle into a building at Prospect Gardens, Spring Valley Police Spokesman Officer Matthew Galli said.

Responding patrol units immediately found the vehicle and discovered Paul who had been fatally shot prior to the crash, Galli said.

A dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly occupied by three people was seen leaving the scene toward Ewing Avenue in Spring Valley, Galli said.

The investigation is ongoing and the Spring Valley Police Department is asking that anyone with information in connection to the incident call 845-356-7400.

