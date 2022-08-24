Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 3 Nabbed With 6 Guns In Hudson Valley, Police Say
Police & Fire

ID Released For Person Struck, Killed By Train In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the strike.
The area of the strike. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Adam Moss

Officials with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a train in the Hudson Valley.

Paul Engel, age 67, of Manhattan, was killed in Orange County around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Scotchtown, a hamlet of the town of Wallkill.

According to the MTA, Engel was struck by a New Jersey Transit Authority train and confirmed dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing by the MTA Police.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.