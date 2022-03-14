Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

ID Released For Person Killed In Palisades Parkway Crash In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The identity has been released of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.
The identity has been released of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

The identity has been released of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, March 12 in Rockland County on the Palisades Parkway in Nanuet.

State Police from the Haverstraw and Monroe barracks say that the white Tesla with New Jersey plates was traveling northbound near Exit 10 when the vehicle left the roadway on the west shoulder and struck a tree. 

The vehicle then became fully engulfed in flames, said police.

There was one occupant in the vehicle who was declared dead at the scene, state police said. 

The cause of the crash appears to be weather related, according to police. 

On Monday morning, March 14, state police identified the driver as  Jyung Hahn, age 46, from Cresskill, New Jersey.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

State Police are asking anyone who may have been a witness to the crash or observed the vehicle before the crash to contact Investigator Eric Haydt at the Haverstraw Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-364-9424. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.