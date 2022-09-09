ID Released For Person Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

Police have identified a person killed during a head-on crash in the Hudson Valley.
Erin T. Clancy, a 50-year-old man, was killed in Dutchess County around 5:50 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.
Troopers responded to Route 44 near Brown Road for a report of a head-on collision. Initial investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Murano, driven by Camay Pryce, age 33, of Poughkeepsie, was traveling eastbound when he passed two vehicles and struck a westbound 2015 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Clancy, said Hicks.
- See earlier report: New Details: 1 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In Pleasant Valley Head-On Crash, State Police Say
Clancy, a Dutchess resident who lived in Stanford, was pronounced dead on the scene, Hick said.
Pryce was transported to a local area hospital for serious injuries, Hicks added.
This investigation remains ongoing.
