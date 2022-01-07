Contact Us
ID Released For Person Killed In Crash On Icy Roadway In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
The scene of the crash.
Photo Credit: Westchester County Police

Police have released the identity of a man killed during a fatal crash that occurred amid icy conditions in Westchester County on an entrance ramp to the Bronx River Parkway.

The motorist, now identified as Philip Magli, age 52, of New York City, was killed around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, when his Mercedes sedan exited the eastbound Cross County Parkway onto a ramp that connects to the northbound Bronx River Parkway in Mount Vernon, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

After the crash, Magli brought his car to a stop and got out. Another vehicle traveling down the ramp slid on the ice, striking him and his vehicle, O'Leary said.

Passersby attempted CPR as did EMS personnel but Magli could not be revived, he added.

