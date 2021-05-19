ID Released For Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Deer In Area

State Police have released the identity of a motorcyclist killed after hitting a deer in the area.

Frank L. Gerow Jr., age 52, of White Lake in Sullivan County, was killed around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, in the town of Thompson, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

A preliminary investigation indicates Gerow was driving a 2011 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Route 17B when his vehicle was struck by a deer.

Life-saving techniques were employed by Mobile Medic who transported Gerow to Garnet Health Medical Center where Gerow died from his injuries.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to render aid.

This investigation remains ongoing.

