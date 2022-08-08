Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Rockland County

Kathy Reakes
Little Tor Road in New City.
Little Tor Road in New City. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

The identity of a man struck and killed by a vehicle on a busy Hudson Valley roadway has been released by police.

Rockland County resident Steven Semoff, age 64, was struck and killed at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 in the area of North Little Tor Road and Tor Terrace in New City, said Detective Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police.

The first arriving officers found Semoff laying on the southbound shoulder of North Little Tor Road, Peters said.

Semoff, a resident of New City, was pronounced dead at the scene, he added.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim remained on the scene and displayed no signs of impairment, Peters said.

The Clarkstown Police Department Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene, which caused that portion of North Little Tor Road to be closed for several hours.

"Chief (Jeff) Wanamaker and the members of the Clarkstown Police Department share our heartfelt condolences with the family and friends of Mr. Semoff," Peters said.

