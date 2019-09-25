Contact Us
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Area

Joe Lombardi
Railroad tracks
Railroad tracks Photo Credit: Pixabay

The identity of a 53-year-old man who was killed after being struck by a commuter train in Orange County has been released.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8:07 p.m. in Port Jervis in the vicinity of Jersey Avenue near the intersection with Pennsylvania Avenue, Port Jervis Police Chief of Police William J. Worden said.

An investigation has revealed that the man, now identified as John Erick Evans, of Port Jervis, was fatally struck by a westbound Metro-North train.

The incident is under investigation by the Port Jervis City and Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Departments.

