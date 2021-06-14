ID Released For Man Shot, Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Area

A man killed in an officer-involved shooting in the Hudson Valley has been identified.

Christopher VanKleeck, age 31, was shot around 3:30 p.m., June 12, in Orange County by a Wallkill police officer following a call for a disturbance, according to Attorney General Letisha James' office.

VanKleeck was shot and killed following a confrontation with officers, said Town of Wallkill Police Chief Robert Hertman.

"During an ensuing encounter with a suspect, a Town of Wallkill police officer discharged his service weapon, striking the subject at least once," Hertman said.

After officers rendered emergency first aid, VanKleeck was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer involved in the shooting, a five-year veteran of the department, was placed on non-disciplinary leave, as is customary in such instances.

The state’s Attorney General’s office and state police are investigating the incident

