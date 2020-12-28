ID Released For Man Killed In Westchester Crash Involving Rockland Resident

A man killed in a fatal crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Westchester has been identified by state police.

It was one of two crashes that took place around 1 a.m., Monday, Dec. 28, in the town of Greenburgh, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The cause of the collisions and the events leading up to the two separate crashes involving three vehicles is still under investigation.

In the first collision, a 2019 Honda Civic driven by Randolph A. Castillo, age 37, of East Boston, Massachusetts, with passenger Brandon J. Glawson, 36, of Dedham, Massachusetts, struck a 2014 Acura MDX driven by Emilio J. Alvarez-Alvarez, 30, of Haverstraw, police say.

Castillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Glawson and Alvarez-Alvarez sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Westchester Medical Center.

The second collision, which occurred after the initial crash, involved a 2009 Ford Fusion sideswiping the 2019 Honda Civic.

The two occupants of the 2009 Ford Fusion, male and female adults, were uninjured.

