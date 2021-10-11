ID Released For Man Killed In Helicopter Crash Near Mountain In Area

The identity has been released of a man who was killed in a helicopter crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash happened in Orange County in the town of Cornwall at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 near Storm King Mountain and Route 218.

The pilot of the helicopter, Long Island resident Arthur Charych, age 73, of Setauket in Suffolk County, was pronounced dead at the scene, New York State Police announced Monday morning, Oct. 11.

There were no passengers on board.

The helicopter he was operating was a 2007 Robinson R44 Rotocraft, said police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.