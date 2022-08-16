Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Flowers Are Being Stolen From Graves At Cemetery In Hudson Valley, Police Say
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Found Shot Dead Near Vehicle In Hudson Valley; Police Search For Witnesses

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the first shooting.
The area of the first shooting. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

Police have released the name of a 28-year-old Hudson Valley man who was gunned down and found lying on a city street next to his vehicle. 

Darren Villani was killed in the city of Poughkeepsie around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 283 Mansion St.

Villani, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark, with the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

A short time after the report of the first shooting at 283 Mansion St., another gunshot victim walked into the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Clark said.

"This second victim provided limited information to detectives regarding his shooting," Clark said.

It is unknown at this time if these two shootings are related, Clark added.

Detectives are actively investigating both incidents.

Anyone who has information in regards to these two incidents is encouraged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-451-4000 or 845-451-7577.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.