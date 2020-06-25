ID Released For Man, 72, Killed In Fiery Orange County Crash

State Police have released the identification of an area man who died following a fiery crash on I-84.

The crash took place around 3:03 p.m., Wednesday, June 24 in Orange County in the town of Montgomery near exit 28, said Trooper Stephen Nevel.

According to Nevel, an investigation revealed that a 2020 Mack truck, driven by Orange County resident David Harp, age 72 of Slate Hill, experienced a tire blowout causing the vehicle to exit the roadway on the right shoulder.

The truck traveled into a grassy shoulder and 1,000 feet into a wooded area striking several trees before coming to rest where it became engulfed in flames, Nevel said.

The Maybrook/Montgomery Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

Harp was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call the State Police Middletown at 845-344-5300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.