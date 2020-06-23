ID Released For 27-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Route 17 Crash

The identity of a man killed in a fiery crash on Route 17 has been identified.

The crash happened on Friday, June 19 at about 12:30 p.m. in the town of Wallkill.

Troopers responded to Route 17 for a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, troopers observed a vehicle down an embankment and fully engulfed in flames.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling west on Route 17 in the left lane.

The vehicle crossed both westbound lanes and exited the roadway on the north shoulder traveled down an embankment, striking a tree and catching fire, state police said.

Troopers attempted to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers from their patrol units.

The Circleville and Bloomingburg Fire Departments arrived and were able to extinguish the fire.

The operator of the vehicle was unable to be extricated from the vehicle, now identified as Brandon A. Moulton, 27, of the Bronx. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All other occupants were able to exit the vehicle and were treated by the Town Of Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corp and Hatzalah Volunteer Ambulance Services.

Two occupants, Alysha Nieves, 25 and Destiny Morales, 25, both from the Bronx, were transported to Orange Medical Center.

A third occupant, a 3-year-old girl, was transported to Westchester Medical Center via medevac.

The cause of the crash is unknown and state police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the State Police Middletown at 845-344-5300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.