Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

ID Released For 24-Year-Old Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 24-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash on Route 202 in Northern Westchester.

Austin Canady, of South Salem, was killed around 7:39 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, following a crash on Route 202 in the area of Yorkhill Road, said Yorktown Police Lt. John Delulio.

According to Delulio, Canady was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson westbound on Route 202 when he collided with a 34-year-old Yorktown Heights driver who was exiting Yorkhill Road in a 2019 Honda Pilot.

Canady was transported by ambulance to the Westchester County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the Town of Yorktown Police Accident Investigation Unit with assistance from the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 914-962-4141.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.