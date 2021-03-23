Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: ID Released For 38-Year-Old Killed In Ramapo Crash
ID Released For 24-Year-Old Killed After Falling From Cliff At Park In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
State Police have identified a 22-year-old man who died after falling from a cliff at Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
State Police have identified the 24-year-old man who fell to his death while hiking at a park in the Hudson Valley.

Orange County resident Jose Ovallez-Enright, age 24, of Middletown, died around 3 p.m., Sunday, March 21, at Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Kerhonkson in Ulster County, State Police Trooper Steven Nevel said.

Ovallez-Enright fell about 100 from a cliff when he died, Nevel said.

Police believe no foul play was involved and the incident was an accident. 

