Breaking News: Three-Vehicle Fatal Crash At Orange/Ulster County Line Involved Two DPW Trucks
ID Released For 23-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed At Area Restaurant

Made In Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar in Middletown.
Made In Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar in Middletown. Photo Credit: Facebook

A man shot and killed at a restaurant in the area over the weekend has been identified.

State Troopers and the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to Made In Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar located at 505 Schutt Road Extension in Middletown, for a report of a shooting on Sunday, Nov. 3 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Upon their arrival at the scene, troopers and Wallkill Police located the male victim in the parking lot. He has now been identified as 23-year-old Matthew Napoleoni of Middletown. Police say Napoleoni sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released any information on any possible suspects.

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845.344.5300. Information may be kept confidential.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

