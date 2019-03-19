I-87 Stop Results In Felony DWI Charge For Spring Valley Man

A Rockland man is facing felony DWI charges after a traffic stop on I-87, police say.

New York State Police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on I-87 in Newburgh on Saturday, March 16 around 2:20 p.m.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle’s driver, identified as 34-year-old Daniel Hyppolite of Spring Valley, was allegedly intoxicated and had a suspended license, according to state police.

Hyppolite was arrested and transported to SP Newburgh, where his BAC was tested at .16. He was also determined to have a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years and is legally required to drive a vehicle with an ignition interlock device, police said.

Hyppolite faces the following charges:

Driving while intoxicated, a Class E felony

First-degree unlicensed operation, a Class E felony

Operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, a Class A misdemeanor

Vehicle and traffic violations

Hyppolite was arraigned before the Town of Newburgh Court. Information regarding bail and return court date is not available at this time.

