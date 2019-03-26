Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: State Of Emergency Declared Due To Measles Outbreak In Rockland
Police & Fire

I-87 Stop Results In DWI Charge For Man Three Times Limit, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
David Fasano, 27, of Yonkers
David Fasano, 27, of Yonkers Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Westchester man is facing DWI charges after he allegedly drove three times the legal limit on I-87, police say.

New York State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Greenburgh for a traffic violation on Saturday, March 23 around 10:15 p.m.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old David Fasano of Yonkers, was found to be intoxicated.

Prior to towing, police allegedly discovered a dagger in Fasano’s car.

Fasano was arrested, transported and processed at SP Tarrytown, where his BAC was tested at .25.

Fasano was charged with:

  • Aggravated DWI, an unclassified misdemeanor
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Vehicle and traffic violations

Fasano was released to a sober third party. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Greenburgh Court on Friday, April 12.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.