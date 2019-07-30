I-87 Stop Results In Drug Possession Charges For Man, 52

A man from Middletown is facing drug possession charges after a traffic stop on I-87, police say.

New York State Police say they stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Woodbury for a traffic violation on Saturday, July 27 around 6:45 p.m.

The driver, identified as Luke Green, 52, of Godeffroy, was found to be intoxicated, police say.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of approximately two grams of powder cocaine and .4 grams of marijuana in the possession of the passenger, identified as Philip Munoz, 47, of Middletown.

Green and Munoz were arrested, transported and processed at SP Newburgh, where Green’s BAC was tested at .15, police say.

Green was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, as well as a vehicle and traffic violation.

Munoz was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

Green was turned over to a sober third party and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Woodbury Court on Wednesday, July 31.

Munoz was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond. His return court date is not yet available.

