I-84 Crash Kills 69-Year-Old In Region

Kathy Reakes
The area of the fatal crash.
Photo Credit: NYSP and Google Maps

A tractor-trailer driver was killed in the area after losing control of his rig and jack-knifing the 2014 Freightliner he was driving.

The crash took place in Greene County around 6:40 p.m., on I-84 in the town of Greenville.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Timothy J. Suer, age 69, of Lancaster, Ohio, exited the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the southeast shoulder striking a guide wire, jackknifed, and came to rest after hitting a tree. 

The sole occupant of the vehicle, Suer, was located dead in the driver's seat of the vehicle still wearing his seatbelt, Nevel said.

He was removed from the cab of the truck with the assistance of the Mountain View Fire Department. 

Troopers located a small brown dog alive in the cab and turned the dog over to the Town of Deerpark dog warden. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

