I-287 Stop Leads To Felony DWI Charge For Man, 28

Breaking News: Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Crash That Caused Route 9W Closure
Valerie Musson
Johncarlos Valencia, 28, of New Rochelle
Johncarlos Valencia, 28, of New Rochelle Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Westchester man is facing a felony DWI charge after he was pulled over on I-287, police say.

New York State Police observed a vehicle commit an infraction on I-287 and initiated a traffic stop on Sunday, March 24 around 4 a.m.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Johncarlos Valencia of New Rochelle, was allegedly found to be intoxicated.

Valencia was arrested, transported and processed at SP New Rochelle, where his BAC was tested at .12.

Valencia was also convicted of a previous DWI within the last 10 years. As a result, he was charged with a Class E felony DWI and vehicle and traffic violations.

Valencia was turned over to a sober third party and issued an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to return to the Town of Harrison Court on Tuesday, April 9.

