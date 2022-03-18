Human Skeletal Remains Found In Rockland

Skeletal remains were found at the site of a former homeless encampment in the Hudson Valley, police announced.

In Rockland County, shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, March 18, officers from the Clarkstown Police Department responded to a stretch of West Route 59 in Nanuet, where a construction worker in the area reported finding possible human skeletal remains.

Police said that responding officers located the remains in the wooded area near the construction site, and that they were found adjacent to the New York State Thruway in a space that had been used as a homeless encampment in recent years.

The Clarkstown Police Department’s Detective Bureau responded to the scene and investigated the area.

According to police, the investigation is in its infancy and no identification of the remains has been made. Detectives noted that there is no evidence at this time that a crime occurred.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.