Human Remains Found Inside Vehicle At Hudson Valley Reservoir, Police Say

Police have reopened a 1989 missing persons case after a set of human remains was found inside a vehicle submerged in the Muscoot Reservoir in Northern Westchester.

The White Plains Police Department said Wednesday, Jan. 21, it has reopened a missing person’s case that was first reported in late 1989, based on a recent discovery by DEP Police of a vehicle submerged in the reservoir, located in Somers, matching the description of a vehicle relevant to the case.

The vehicle, which was removed from the water by State Police and DEP Police personnel is being treated as evidence, the department said.

"Apparent human remains were found in the vehicle, and confirmation that the remains are of the missing party in question is pending forensic examination," the department said.

Release of names is pending forensic examination and any subsequent notification to the next of kin.

The vehicle will undergo analysis by the New York State Police.

The White Plains Police Department will continue to work with the DEP Police and Medical Examiner’s office to attempt to determine the cause of death and identification.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

