Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: COVID-19: Marist College Suspends 15 Students For Violating Guidelines At Off-Campus Party
Hudson Valley Woman Wanted For Criminal Impersonation

Zak Failla
Elizabeth Roman
Elizabeth Roman Photo Credit: New York State Police

An alert has been issued for a wanted woman who tried to pull a fast one on police to avoid paying for tickets.

New York State Police investigators in Poughkeepsie issued an alert for 29-year-old Elizabeth Roman, who was arrested on multiple charges after attempting to impersonate another person to avoid tickets.

Specifically, Roman was charged with falsifying business records, criminal impersonation, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Roman is wanted by State Police and the Town of Lagrange Court following her arrest for impersonating another person in order to avoid tickets and the discovery that her license privileges were suspended during a traffic stop in Dutchess County.

According to police, Roman is known to have ties to Yonkers and the New York City area.

Police described Roman as being 5-foot-3 weighing approximately 113 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes her or has information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives in Poughkeepsie by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

