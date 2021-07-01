Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Hudson Valley Woman Nabbed For Punching Another Person In Face, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Yorktown Police arrested an area woman for allegedly punching another person in the face.

A Northern Westchester woman was arrested for allegedly punching another person in the face during a fight.

Bennetta Vieira, age 68, of Yorktown, was arrested on Wednesday, June 30 by Yorktown Police after officers responded to a reported domestic incident.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that Vieira and another person were involved in a verbal fight that became physical when she hit the other person in the face, causing pain and injury, Yorktown Police said.

Vieira was arrested and charged with assault and released on her own recognizance. 

The victim was provided with an order of protection. 

