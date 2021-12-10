Hudson Valley Woman Charged With Stabbing Murder Of Long Island Man, Police Say

A woman from the region has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a Long Island man to death.

Dutchess County resident Veronica Hardwick, age 51, Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 9 for the stabbing which took place on Thursday, Nov. 25 in Hempstead.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, officers responded to 600 Fulton Avenue for a report of a man that had been stabbed in the chest.

The victim, Richard Reshard, age 35, of Hempstead, was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead on Thursday, by a hospital physician.

Hardwick was charged with second-degree murder.

