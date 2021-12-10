Contact Us
Breaking News: Husband Charged With Murder After Body Of Missing NY Mother Of Four Found
Hudson Valley Woman Charged With Stabbing Murder Of Long Island Man, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Veronica Hardwick
Veronica Hardwick Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A woman from the region has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a Long Island man to death.

Dutchess County resident Veronica Hardwick, age 51, Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 9 for the stabbing which took place on Thursday, Nov. 25 in Hempstead.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, officers responded to 600 Fulton Avenue for a report of a man that had been stabbed in the chest. 

The victim, Richard Reshard, age 35, of Hempstead, was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead on Thursday, by a hospital physician.

Hardwick was charged with second-degree murder.

