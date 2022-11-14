Hudson Valley Woman Charged With DWI Following Crash In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley woman was arrested for alleged DWI after losing control of her SUV and flipping on the Taconic State Parkway.

The crash took place in Putnam County around 10:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 in the town of Putnam Valley near mile marker No. 25.

Northern Westchester resident Lorraine Gregus, age 48, of Somers, was traveling southbound on the parkway when she lost control of her 2019 Toyota 4-Runner and overturned, said Trooper AJ Hicks, of the New York State Police.

Hicks said no serious injuries were reported from the crash.

The crash backed up traffic on the roadway, which was closed for about an hour, and reopened around 11:20 p.m., he added.

Gregus was charged with DWI.

