Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Woman Accused Of Abusing, Neglecting, Starving Dog, SPCA Says

Zak Failla
The abused pit bull
The abused pit bull Photo Credit: SPCA of Westchester

A Westchester woman is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly failing to provide adequate food, water and veterinary care for an extended period to her young pit bull, according to the SPCA.

The SPCA of Westchester announced that Yonkers resident Carletta Jenkins, age 43, has been arrested and charged following an investigation into her treatment of “Mad Dog,” who was found abused following a fire in her apartment.

On Tuesday, April 19, the Yonkers Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire on Riverview Place, where they found a young, emaciated Mad Dog inside the apartment.

According to an SPCA spokesperson, the pit bull was in an advanced state of emaciation, dehydration, and extreme neglect. He was subsequently removed from the apartment and transported to the Yonkers Animal Shelter for medical attention.

After being examined, veterinarians said that Mad Dog’s state of emaciation was consistent with starvation, the SPCA said. His ribs, hip and pelvic bones were visibly prominent, and Mad Dog had been denied necessary food and water resulting in the loss of his body weight.  

 “We will never understand how someone could treat a helpless animal like this and deprive them of such basic necessities,” SPCA of Westchester Executive Director Shannon Laukhuf said in a statement. “We are just so grateful Mad Dog was rescued before it was too late.”

