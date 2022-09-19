Hudson Valley Teen Dies After Being Stabbed During Dispute, Police Say

A Westchester teen has died after being stabbed in the neck during a dispute.

Armani McDonald, age 19, of Mount Vernon, was killed just before 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, police received a 911 call of an assault in progress at 2550 Briggs Ave., in the Bronx.

Upon arrival, officers found McDonald with a stab wound to the neck, NYPD said.

EMS responded and transported the aided male to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two knives were recovered on the scene and a person of interest was taken into custody, police added.

NYPD said charges are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.