Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Details Emerge On Apparent Love Triangle In Area Murder-Suicide
Police & Fire

Hudson Valley Resident Charged With Felony DWI After Crash Splits Pole

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A driver was arrested for alleged felony DWI after hitting a telephone pole that was split in half.
A driver was arrested for alleged felony DWI after hitting a telephone pole that was split in half. Photo Credit: Rye Police Department

A Westchester resident was arrested for DWI following a single-vehicle crash in which a telephone pole was split in half.

The crash took place in Southern Westchester late Friday, May 6 in the city of Rye.

Rye Police responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident occurring on the Boston Post Road in the area of Cedar Street.

The accident split a telephone pole in half and was eventually replaced by Con Edison, said the Rye Police.

The driver, a 46-year-old Rye resident, was arrested and charged with felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, and failure to have a court-ordered interlock device installed in his vehicle, police said.

Police did not identify the driver. 

The person was released on a promise to appear ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.