Hudson Valley Man On Probation Busted With Pounds Of Narcotics, Weapons

An investigation in Northern Westchester led to a massive drug bust of a 40-year-old man who was found in possession of cannabis, Psilocybin mushrooms, amphetamine, and other narcotics, state police investigators announced.

The Westchester County Department of Probation launched an investigation into Somers resident Vincenzo Fidanza after receiving a tip that he was in violation of the terms of his probation.

The investigation led state police to seize multiple drugs and illegal weapons, including:

21.5 pounds of marijuana;

2.7 pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms,

246.9 grams of THC oil;

101 grams of marijuana wax;

1,516.2 grams of amphetamines;

552.2 grams of alprazolam;

2.4 grams of cocaine;

11 grams of oxycodone;

One Romarm SA/CUGIR AK-47;

One Eagle Arms Eagle-15;

One 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun.

Fidanza was arrested without incident and charged with:

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

First-degree criminal possession of cannabis;

Third-degree criminal possession of cannabis;

Criminal possession of a weapon.

Following his arrest, Fidanza was arraigned in the town of Somers Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, March 7.

