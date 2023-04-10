Hudson Valley Man Killed After Falling Off Bike Into Path Of Car

A Hudson Valley man was hit and killed after falling off his bicycle and being struck by a car.

The crash took place in Orange County around 12:15 a.m., Monday, April 10 at 141 Union Street in the village of Montgomery.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Andrew Schrank, age 43, from the village of Montgomery was traveling north on his bicycle on Union Street when he fell off his bike and into the roadway and was struck by a 2023 Nissan Altima also traveling north, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Schrank was transported by the town of Montgomery EMS to Garnet Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There was no impairment on the part of the operator of the Nissan, Nevel said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

