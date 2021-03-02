Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Front Of Citi Field

A Westchester County man was found dead lying in a puddle of water in front of Citi Field in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in New York City.

Jywan Stovall, age 40, of Elmsford, was spotted lying on the ground just after 5 p.m. Monday, March 1 at 38th Avenue and Seaver Way, said the NYPD.

When found, Stovall was unconscious and unresponsive, partially submerged in water, and with no apparent signs of trauma, NYPD said.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced Stovall dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.

